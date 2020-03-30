12.6% Growth Rate for “License Management Market” by 2022 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Global report titled “License Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The License Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 629.6 Million in 2017 to US$ 1,141.9 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The market report of License Management Market identifies key market players as Aspera Technologies (US), Cherwell Software (US), DXC Technology (US), Flexera Software (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Quest Software (US), ServiceNow (US), Snow Software (Sweden), Labs64 NetLicensing(Germany), Reprise Software (US), and TeamEDA (US).

“The software segment is expected to have the larger market size during the forecast period.”

Software license management is becoming very popular among enterprises, resulting in its increased use across all the major industry verticals, such as Information Technology (IT); Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); telecom; manufacturing; healthcare; media and entertainment; retail and consumer goods; and others (energy and utilities, government, travel and transportation).Software license management assists enterprises in managing license compliance, reducing the overall IT costs, improving security, and lowering the risk of non-compliance.

“The on-premises deployment type is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period.”

The on-premises deployment type proves to be more cumbersome and expensive than the license management solutions deployed using the cloud. For the on-premises deployment of license management software, companies need specialized software, hardware, and skilled employees to implement and monitor the applications on-premises. This incurs higher costs for the enterprises.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 22%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 37%

By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 19%, and Manager Level– 9%

By Region: North America – 64%, Europe – 19%, APAC – 12%, MEA –3%, and Latin America – 2%

Study Objectives:

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the license management market on the basis of components (software and services), application areas, deployment types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. The report provides detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report forecasts the market size with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report profiles the key market players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

Target Audience for License Management Market:

License management software providers

Professional service providers

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrators

Cloud platform providers

Resellers and distributors

Investors and venture capitalists

