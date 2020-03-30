Image Intensifier Market Expected to Grow at 1320 Million In Revenue by 2024

A fresh report titled “Image Intensifier Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Image Intensifier Market is expected to reach US$ 1,320 Million by 2024 from US$ 912 Million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.66%.

The market report of Image Intensifier Market identifies key market players as Harris Corporation (US), L3 technologies (US), Thales Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Canon Medical Systems (Japan), PHOTONIS Technologies SAS (France), FLIR Systems (Armasight) (US), Alpha optics systems Inc (Canada), JSC Katod (Russia), Photek Limited (UK), Argus Imaging BV (Netherlands).

“X-ray detectors to hold largest share of image intensifier market during forecast period”

The image intensifiers are widely used in X-ray detectors and are cheaper than advanced flat-panel systems. Moreover, the repair and maintenance cost of image intensifier C-arms embedded in X-ray detectors is lower than the flat panel display (FPD) C-arms. Moreover, this cost can be typically five-times less than their technologically advanced counterparts. Low price and maintenance cost of these C-arms is driving the growth of the market for the image intensifiers meant for X-ray detectors.

“< 18-mm image intensifier market to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023”

The image intensifiers with 18 mm diameter dominate the market for defense and surveillance sector. However, with the introduction of the image intensifier tubes with 16 mm diameter, the adoption for 16-mm image intensifiers has increased as they are compact and lighter in weight than the devices with 18 mm diameter.

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the market for various stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the image intensifier market

To define and forecast the image intensifier market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of diameter, end-use application, vertical, and geography

To forecast the image intensifier market in terms of volume

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments with regard to 4 main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, which are the major factors influencing the image intensifier market growth

growth To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain pertaining to the image intensifier market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of the ranking and core competencies, as well as detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, agreements and acquisitions, product launches and developments, and expansions in the image intensifier market

Competitive Landscape of Image Intensifier Market:

1 Overview

2 Key Players in Image Intensifier Market (2018)

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Product Launches/Developments

6.2 Agreements/Contracts/Partnerships

6.3 Mergers/Acquisitions