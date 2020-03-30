Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report Forecast by Market Outlook, Capital Investment, Opportunities & Trends 2025

The growth in the Asia Pacific region is highly attributed to rapidly increasing enrollment in online education, increasing initiatives of national governments and high penetration of internet and smart devices across the region.

There is a gigantic shift in K-12 and higher education structures with the introduction of LMS. LMS software provides institutions with a digital space for numerous purpose including documentation, tracking as well as online training. Besides this, LMS is also a key element of an effective professional development plan as well as an Administration’s human resources planning. Increasing number of these organizations replacing their LMS is driving a lot of activity in the market, with lots of new product development and increasing competition in the market.

It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest learning management system market share and would register a CAGR of 10.2%.

Based on the deployment type, cloud based LMS are projected to dominate the market.

The rapidly increasing awareness towards uplift of education system in and increasing use of smartphones and tablets are the factors driving the market in APAC.

Learning Management market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new features and subscription model, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology companies.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Western European Countries, however, the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, South America and Africa, as the region is anticipated to witness over the coming years. The learning management system market possesses a potential growth opportunity for all the players involved in the value chain. This is attributed to the positive societal trends, increasing demand and rapid acceleration of the innovation.

Leading Key Players:

1. Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

2. Docebo

3. IBM Corporation

4. Netdimensions Ltd.

5. SAP SE

6. Blackboard Inc.

7. SABA Software, Inc.

8. Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc.

9. Pearson Plc

10. D2L Corporation

Learning Management System Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Learning Management System Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

