Artificial Joints Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Joints Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Artificial Joints Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Artificial Joints players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Joint replacement is one of the most popular orthopedic procedures undergone by the patients suffering from severe joint pains or dysfunction in surgical centers and hospitals. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis or post-traumatic arthritis are the key indications for joint replacement. Artificial joints are used in joint replacement procedure to replace the damaged or disease joints. These products are made up of various materials such as ceramics and alloys.

The growth of artificial joints market is attributed rising geriatric population, ever increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis and growing popularity of joint replacement surgery. New product launches by market players and technology development in orthopedic sector are anticipated to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Zimmer Biomet

2. DePuy Synthes

3. Smith & Nephew

4. Stryker

5. Medtronic

6. Exactech, Inc.

7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

8. JRI Orthopaedics Limited

9. DJO, LLC

10. SAMO

The global artificial joints market is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cemented joints and non-cemented joints. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into ceramics, alloys, oxinium, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into artificial joints of knee, artificial joints of hip, artificial joints of shoulder, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The artificial joints market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artificial joints market based on type, material, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall artificial joints market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The artificial joints market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

