Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2027

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market accounted to US$ 539.70 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.23 Mn by 2027.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth of the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market in this region is primarily attributed growing gastric cancer in China and India, government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. The market is also expected to grow due to the rising development in the biotechnology industry in the countries such as Japan and China. In addition, the development in the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing sectors across these countries are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major vendors covered in this report:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Certest Biotec S.L.

Sekisui Diagnostics (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.)

CorisBioconcept SPRL

Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Test Type

Serology Tests

Stool Antigen Tests

Urea Breath Test

By Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Test Method

Laboratory Based Test

Point of Care Test

By Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

