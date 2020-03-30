Asia Pacific SiC Fibers Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers Upto 2027

Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

High strength along with a lightweight, stability over high temperature, and resistance from oxidation and corrosion make SiC fibers an ideal material used across various ends use industries such as aerospace and defense, power and energy, chemical, automotive, and others. The rising focus towards the advancement of the performance of commercial and military aircraft is continuously driving the demand for high performance structural materials in the aerospace industry. Composite materials have gained acceptance for aviation and aerospace applications owing to exceptional strength coupled with superior physical properties and stiffness-to-density ratios. The aerospace industry is considered as the prime user of SiC fibers.

The use of SiC fibers is important for application dealing in extreme mechanical loads at high temperatures (up to 1900 K in the air) and cannot be met out with any metallic material or intermetallic materials. The growing application of silicon carbide fibers reinforced composites is motivating the manufacturers to replace the metal parts in aircraft with the fibers so as to boost the fuel efficiency of aircraft engines. They are used in manufacturing of aircraft engines, thermal protection systems, and turbopumps. Thus, the growing application base along with a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization is boosting the demand for SiC fibers in the industry.

Company Profiles

American Elements

General Electric Company

Haydale Technologies Inc.

NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Saifei Group Co., Ltd

Ube Industries, Ltd

Ceramdis GmbH

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd.

Hongwu International Group Ltd

SNAM Group of Companies

Form Insights

Based on form, the Asia Pacific SiC fibers market is bifurcated as continuous, woven cloth and others. The SiC fibers have a strong oxidation resistance and are extremely strong fibers that are specially used for high-temperature applications. Composition of carbon, silicon or acute proportions of oxygen present in the fiber depend on the manufacturing process of the SiC fiber. The continuous SiC fiber segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the SiC fiber market in Asia Pacific region for the year 2018. The continuous SiC fiber is widely used in the nuclear environment due to its chemical stability, high toughness, relatively low neutron absorption and mature fabrication technology. These fibers have been gaining growing inclination in the nuclear industry and are being studied all over the globe and are being applied mainly to the engine combustion chamber, friction materials and aerospace heat shield. The continuous SiC fibers are also noted to possess excellent electronic properties too. These fibers are prepared by the hot pressing and vacuum bag infiltration method using the SiC fabric performs. The expansion of power and energy sector in less developed economies of Asia Pacific region has generated significant demand for technical ceramics such as continuous SiC fibers used in construction of nuclear reactors.

Usage Insights

The SiC fiber market is bifurcated on the basis of usage into composites and non-composites. The SiC fibers market is anticipated to witness strong growth in Asia Pacific owing to large demand for SiC fibers from its energy, aviation, and industrial sector. The composite SiC fibers is anticipated to hold a major share of the Asia Pacific SiC fibers market by usage in 2018. The composites usage comprises of ceramic matrix composites (CMC), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC). The PMC is poised to be a new alternative ceramic in various domestic and engineering applications. This composite that is influenced by the distinguished properties of SiC fiber is used in engineering applications such as marine, automobile, mechanical and others. The versatility offered by the use of composite SiC fibers has made them the preferred material in the construction of turbine engine components, and thermal protection systems in the aerospace applications. The remarkable properties of composite SiC fibers such as high chemical, mechanical and thermal stability with high tensile strength is anticipated to drive the demand for composite SiC fibers in the forecast period.

End-Use Industry Insights

The SiC fibers market is bifurcated on basis of end-use industry into aerospace and defense, energy and power, industrial, and others. The aerospace and defense industry is expected to generate significant demand for SiC fibers in 2018. Whereas the demand for SiC fibers in energy and power sector is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the forecast period 2019-2027. SiC fibers have gained importance in the aviation sector owing to their lightweight, high strength, and resistance towards oxidation and corrosion. These fibers are preferred over metal alloys in manufacturing aircraft components such as nozzles, combustors, shrouds, and blades of aircraft engines. The SiC fibers composites impart durability and toughness to the various aircraft components.

The high modulus of SiC fibers composite makes it structurally suitable in the production of aircraft components. Moreover, the demand for silicon carbide fiber composites is high for manufacturing turbine & combustion section of aero-propulsion engines, which is expected to result in high product demand. The increasing use of aerospace composite materials like SiC fibers has played a significant role in the increased fuel efficiency and weight reduction of aircrafts. These properties of the SiC fibers composites have encouraged its use in the aerospace and spacecraft industry.

