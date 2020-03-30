North America Ceramic Fiber Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2027

Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

The lightweight of ceramic fiber is an essential feature that weighs about one-tenth as compared to insulating brick and one third than that of calcium silicate or asbestos boards. For new constructions, the structural supports can be reduced to approximately 40% with the help of ceramic fibers. Another important feature that has been responsible for the increasing demand from the end-users is lower heat storage. Due to its lower density, ceramic fiber absorbs less heat due to which the furnaces can be heated and cooled at much faster rates. Thermal shock resistance is another contributing factor for the increasing demand for ceramic fiber market. Due to its resilient matrix, ceramic fiber linings are capable of resisting thermal shock. All these properties of ceramic fiber have been contributing to the growing demand for ceramic fiber from various end-use industries like iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008069/

Company Profiles

Great Lakes Textiles

HarbisonWalker International, Inc.

3M

Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Nutec Group

Pyrotek Inc.

Rath-Group

Type Insights

Based on type, the North America ceramic fiber market is bifurcated as Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) wool, and others. The RCF segment holds the largest share in North America ceramic fiber market. RCFs are manufactured in various forms, such as bulk fiber, blanket, modules, felt, paper, and vacuum formed shapes. Products made of RCF products are used in industrial equipment, fire protection, and automotive exhaust systems. Refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) has been recognized as the first-choice material in several end-use industries. They are easy to handle and possess low thermal conductivity and heat capacity. Apart from this, they possess superior resistance to thermal shock and pollutants; and can withstand extreme temperatures. Such qualities of RCF make it a viable product for numerous applications. They are mainly used as a lining material for kilns and furnaces and as an insulator for the outside of the ceramic moulds. They are also extensively used for insulation in condensing boilers and as the sealing material in various industries such as mechanical, metallurgical, power, and chemical industries.

Product Form Insights

Based on product form, the North America ceramic fiber market is bifurcated as blanket, module, board, paper and others. The blanket segment dominated the North America ceramic fiber market. Blankets find their applications in a number of industries which incorporates temperatures from 1000°F (538°C) to 2600°F (1425°C). They are also used in petrochemical, steel, ceramic, and power generation as heat shields, seals and gaskets, pipe and ducting wrap, steam turbine insulation, pipe insulation, exhaust lining, fire protection systems amongst others. Ceramic fiber blankest offers resistance to thermal shock and oxidizing and exhibits low thermal conductivity and heat storage along with good dielectric strength, superior resiliency, non-combustibility, and sound absorption.

End Use Industry Insights

The North America Ceramic fiber market is bifurcated based on end use industry into iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum and others. The refining and petrochemical segment accounted for the largest share in the North America ceramic fiber market. Ceramic fibers possess several properties, such as lightweight, resistance to thermal shock, chemical & corrosion, low thermal conductivity, and high-temperature stability. Also, low operational costs, high reliability, and less energy requirement associated with the use of ceramic fiber in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are boosting its usage across the refining and petrochemical industry.

NORTH AMERICA CERAMIC FIBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

-North America Ceramic fiber Market – By Type

• Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

• Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

• Others

-North America Ceramic fiber Market – By Product Form

• Blanket

• Module

• Board

• Paper

• Others

-North America Ceramic fiber Market – By End Use Industry

• Iron and Steel

• Refining and Petrochemical

• Power Generation

• Aluminum

• Others

-North America Ceramic fiber Market – By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008069/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America ceramic fiber market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.