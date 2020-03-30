Automotive Body-in-White Market Is Booming Worldwide with Top Key Players AIDA Engineering Ltd., BENTELER International AG, Eagle Press & Equipment Co., Magna International

The Automotive Body-In-White Component Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 90.88 Bn in 2017 to US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2025.

The automotive body-in-white component market has experienced significant growth rate in the past few years owing to increasing vehicle production worldwide. The BIW components accounts for 20 – 33 % of curb weight of the vehicle and therefore represents high revenue potential for component suppliers across the automotive value chain. Despite disruptions in the automotive sector such as evolution of electric / hybrid vehicle, development of driverless and connected vehicles, BIW components is invariable segment of automotive sector and therefore associated as the major business segment in overall automotive industry. Only a handful of players dominate the global automotive body-in-white component market owing to high investments, enhanced R&D capabilities, and strong supplier relationships among others.

The key companies profiled in this report include Gestamp Automicion SA, ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering, Hyundai Rotem Company, AIDA Engineering Ltd., BENTELER International AG, Eagle Press & Equipment Co., Magna International Inc., and Martinrea International Inc.

The global market for automotive body-in-white component has been segmented by material type (Aluminium, Steel, Magnesium and CFRP), component position (Structural, Inner, and Exposed), component types (Fenders, Closures, Shock Towers, A-Post / B-Post, and Others) and body structure (Frame Mounted Structure and Monocoque Structure), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Steel is the most widely used material for BIW component production and is accounted for the largest share in the global automotive body-in-white component market in 2016. Based on material type, this sub-segment of automotive body-in-white component market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to low cost and enhanced strength of the material. However, steel may not be utilized in its conventional form but is widely utilized under different grades classified based on strength of the material.

This number is further expected to increase in the future owing to adoption of high costs material and superior manufacturing techniques for vehicle production. Adoption of high cost material is primarily driven by stringent emission and fuel efficiency regulations globally. This trend is more pronounced in matured economies including North America and prominent countries of Europe. Increasing use of lightweight materials in the development of electric vehicles for better efficiency on enhanced use and better mileage is also one of the major reason for the growth of the automotive body-in-white market. For this, the electric vehicles are manufactured using different materials such as steel grades range, high cost aluminium and CFRP composites.

North America, Asia Pacific and Europe in total hold more than 95% of the global automotive BIW component market and are expected to continue their dominance in the forecast period. Whereas, regions such as Middle East and Africa and South America capture minimal share owing low vehicle production in the region.

Market share of Asia Pacific region is expected to increase over the years and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4.0%.

High rate of global passenger car production in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India provide significant opportunities for the global suppliers of BIW to increase the market share in these countries. These countries contribute almost 90% of the total production of passenger cars across Asia Pacific, and will strongly support the overall growth of global automotive body-in-white market.

