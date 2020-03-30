Stage and Scenery Equipment Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2020 and Coming Future

The global stage and scenery equipment market accounted for US$ 527.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 651.0 Mn by 2025.

Theatrical performance in North America is one of the major modes of entertainment among the population. Additionally, the large numbers of ballrooms in hotels, colleges and stand-alone have further affected the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the North American region. Renovation of old theatre and ballroom with advanced technology and increased seating capacity has favored the growth of motorized rigging systems market in this region. However, a large number of music festivals and concerts have further pushed the market for stage and scenery equipment market. Schools, colleges and opera house with their presence in abundance have further leapfrogged the market for stage and scenery equipment market. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of the civic center and stadiums is forecasted to add towards the market growth of stage and scenery equipment.

The key companies profiled in this report include Protech, Trekwerk, Electronic Theatre Controls (ETC) Connects, eZ-Hoist, J. R. Clancy, Inc, Mountain Productions Inc, TAIT Towers, Texas Scenic Company (TSC) Inc., Theatre Rigging Specialists, LLC, and Thern Stage Equipment.

In recent years, the global rigging systems in theatres are witnessing a significant drift towards automated or motorized rigging over manual rigging. Dramatic scenery moves can be programmed effortlessly using simple, instinctive controls. Automated rigging provides the assurance of predictable, consistent scenery movements at every performance. The movement to motorized rigging has affected theatres at all levels – from middle schools to opera houses. Safety and efficiency are key factors in this change. Motorized sets are easier to use and do not require the handling of counterweights. The ease of use, however, does not reduce the need for operator training. Whereas the operator must have proficiency in operating computers to use motorized rigging systems. However, if the training offered is sufficient, the operator can seamlessly control the actions to be performed by rigging systems without manual labor with just a click of a button. Thus the above-mentioned reasons are expected to drive the market for stage and scenery equipment market over the forecast period.

The global stage and scenery equipment market is segmented on rigging system types such as dead hung, manually operated counterweight rigging and motorized rigging. Motorized Rigging is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Although motorized rigging systems have an upper initial cost than manually operated counterweight rigging systems, they offer some offsetting savings such as space saving, personnel cost, and safety concerns. Efficiency and safety are key factors driving the market for motorized rigging systems during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The stage and scenery equipment market is segmented on the basis of hoist types such as fixed speed and variable speed hoists. Variable speed hoists are expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. These types of hoists use variable speed drives to control the speed of motors thus increasing the setup cost exponentially over fixed speed hoists.

Europe accounts for the largest number of theatres, clubs, and ballrooms in the world. Modernization of old theatres poses the main driving factors for the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the region. Lack of manpower and surplus of skilled labor has witnessed the shift from manually operated counterweight rigging system to motorized ones. Motorized rigging systems require technical proficiency which is available within the local operator. Thus there has been a major shift in preference among theatre or club owners to opt for motorized rigging systems with computer controls. Moreover, renovating of old buildings to accommodate more crowd has forced the operators to go for automated rigging system as they tend to do apart with the counterweight of manually operated ones.

