Engineering Software Market to Grow Massively by 2020-2027 with Top Players Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, , Siemens PLM Software Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Autodesk, Inc.

The engineering software market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 25.60 Bn in 2017 to US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Engineering Software market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as automotive, construction electronics, oil & gas and others. The engineering software market is further flourishing due to the rising adoption of portable computing devices at workplace coupled with easy availability of these software over cloud. The South America engineering software market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 7.7% in the coming years.

CAM is a computer driven manufacturing process that also provides additional automation of management, planning, transportation and material tracking. This software is majorly used by the manufacturing industries to reduce energy consumption and wastage for improvised production and manufacturing efficiency by maintaining raw material consistency, production speed, and further precise tooling accuracy. Several manufacturing firms across the globe have been investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, which also includes CAM systems. This is majorly because, availability of an authenticated and well-constructed computer models enables the engineers, system designers and managers to comprehend in prior the meticulous consequences of the investments and their decisions before making any firm commitments. The CAM segment for engineering software is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 6.4% in the forecast period.

With the continuously rising demand for power in the Middle East region, many power projects for expansion are underway such as Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, second phase of Hassyan clean coal plant, expansion of ebel Ali M-Station CCPP plant etc. These projects are further expected to enhance the transmission and distribution of electricity in the region thus, resulting in the increased demand for engineering software in power sector. Furthermore, due to insufficient government funds, the African region is attracting a lot of foreign direct investment in its power sector. For example, in January 2017, EU signed a Euro 65 million grant to enhance access to energy in Zambia. Many greenfield projects are underway such as coal-fired power plants in South Africa, Kusile and Medupi, which are planned to be commissioned in phases between 2015 and 2020.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 7.24% during the forecast period

Based on application, the drafting & 3D modeling engineering software segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 7.1%

India, in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a attractive CAGR growth rate of 8.4%

The construction, electronics and oil & gas industry are the major end-users’ of engineering software. Oil & gas industry over the years has sustained all the troughs with weak demand and low prices, however the industry is projected to stabilize in the near future as rebalancing of supply – demand fundamentals takes place. Also, the industry exhibits a positive outlook in future as the capital expenditure in the industry might increase by 7% this year. Such investments can bring in lots of new opportunities for the engineering software companies serving to these industries. Also, manufacturing industry is booming in developing regions worldwide such as China, India, South East Asia, and various countries of South America. The government of these countries are also taking initiatives to encourage manufacturing sector such as Made in India Initiative, Made in China, China Manufacturing 2025 etc. Also, countries in South East Asia are experiencing a high growth in their semiconductor industry thus, propelling the growth of engineering software market.

