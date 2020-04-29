New Study focusing on AUTONOMOUS AGENTS MARKET TREND SHOWS A RAPID GROWTH BY 2027– AFFECTIVA, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (FICO), IBM, INFOSYS

The autonomous agents market is gaining traction as a result of significant emphasis on automating business processes with minimal human intervention. The market is mostly dominated by the IT and telecom industry as a significant end-user vertical for enhancing the customer experience. Favorable economic conditions and expanding digitalization is expected to create a positive outlook for the market players during the forecast period.

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global Autonomous Agents Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Affectiva, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc.

Global Autonomous Agents Market report includes complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, key market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players.

The autonomous agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the massive growth of large and complex data sets coupled with the increasing number of artificial intelligence applications. However, the lack of skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the autonomous agents market. On the other hand, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players of the autonomous agents market during the forecast period.

