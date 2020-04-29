Cloud GIS Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Google Maps, Apple Inc., Hexagon

The cloud geospatial information service (GIS) is a web-based information system that creates data in the form of maps, which aid businesses to optimize and analyze their operations. It provides media-enriched location information at any given time and at any place. This method needs less time to analyze, share, and publish data.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding cloud GIS market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in cloud GIS market.

The key driving factor of the cloud GIS market is growing popularity of cloud GIS owing to ease in data accessibility. The cloud GIS uses a virtualized platform that is useful for a scalable and elastic environment. Real-time optimization of operations is the important improvement of cloud GIS. Data protection is the main concern among cloud-based GIS users. The users secure their data and application using robust passwords and biometric authorization. This risk of data breaching and data loss is also a chief concern. However, the low internet penetration in Asia-Pacific restrains cloud GIS market growth. The ability to easily transfer towards cloud GIS presents a major opportunity for market expansion. Telecommunication application is expected to hold largest market share in the forecast period. GIS can be excessive planning and decision making tool for telecommunication industries. GDi GISDATA enables wireless telecommunication organizations to incorporate geographic data into the complex network design, optimization, planning, maintenance, and activities.

This technology allows telecom to boost a variety of application like engineering application, location-based services, and customer relationship management. SaaS is gaining popularity in the GIS industry owing to it avoids people the hassle of installing and administering complex software. This is a benefit for industries that want to use maps and spatial processing but may not have the hardware or personnel to completely deploy a GIS onsite. It also allows them to give GIS a sample or pilot run for a relatively low cost and setup effort. Asia Pacific is expected to highest market share during the forecast period. With rising infrastructure growth in some Asia Pacific countries, GIS is estimated to use for smart urban planning and development programs. China is investing greatly in infrastructure development and urban planning.

Scope of the Global Cloud GIS Market

Global Cloud GIS Market by Product

• SaaS • PaaS • IaaS

Global Cloud GIS Market by End User

• Telecommunication • Utilities • Government • Natural Resources • Others

Global Cloud GIS Market by Geography

• North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Key Players operating in the Global Cloud GIS Market

• CartoDB • ESRI • Hexagon • GIS Cloud Ltd. • Mapbox • OpenStreetMap • Apple Inc. • Google Maps • OpenStreetMap • TRANBERG • Pitney Bowes • Bing Maps (Microsoft) • SuperMap • Zondy Crber • GeoStar