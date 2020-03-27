Location Analytics Market Expected to Grow at 22.8 Billion In Revenue by 2024

According to Market Study Report, Location Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Location Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Location Analytics Market.

Top Companies profiled in the Location Analytics Market include are SAS (US), Esri (US), Oracle (US), Pitney Bowes (US), Microsoft (US), Galigeo (France), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Purple (UK), GeoMoby (Australia), Alteryx (US), Clever Analytics (Czech Republic), Indoor Atlas (Finland), Lepton Software (India), Quuppa (Finland).

The Global Location Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US4 10.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 22.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the period 2019–2024. This report spread across 135 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 31 Figures is now available in this research.

“Supply chain planning and optimization application segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Location analytics for the supply chain planning and optimization application solves multiple requirements raised by business organizations working in and across a number of verticals, such as retail and wholesale, manufacturing, and telecommunication and IT. Location analytics solutions help organizations better visualize and efficiently manage their supply chain in various ways, right from choosing the best mode of transport to matching locations for ensuring optimized distribution.

“Asia Pacific (APAC)to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next 5 years. The existence of a large population, introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major factors contributing to the growth of the location analytics market in the region. The organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and their preferences. The mobile devices and internet are being widely used for connectivity in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Study Objectives:

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the location analytics market by component (solutions and services), location type, application, vertical, and region

by component (solutions and services), location type, application, vertical, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the location analytics market

Reason to access this research report:

The Report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the location analytics market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall location analytics market and sub segments. The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.