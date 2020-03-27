52.1% Growth Rate for IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 249.4 Million in 2018 to USD 2,030.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 52.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 144 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 64 Tables and 52 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market include are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Capgemini (France), Cisco (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), Software AG (Germany), and Vodafone (UK).

Monitoring is a cloud-based end-to-end monitoring solution that operates multiple machines from remote locations. This solution provides a broad implementation of the business scenario. It has various application areas, such as smart parking, healthcare, fleet management, supply chain management, and manufacturing. The monitoring solution provides cost-effective maintenance, improves customer service, and creates new business opportunities. For instance, a financial institution could use the monitoring solution to track ATMs, customer assets, and premises.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global IoT in Banking and Financial Services market during the forecast period, owing to dynamic adoption of new technologies and aggressive initiatives to upsurge the IoT ecosystem for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, and APAC – 29%

Study Objective:

The Main Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market size by component (solution and service), end user, organization size, and region. The report provides detailed information on the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Target Audience for IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market: IoT solution providers,IoT service providers,Cloud service providers,System integrators,Managed Service Providers (MSPs),Middleware companies,Consultancy firms and advisory firms,Technology consultants,Governments,Wireless infrastructure providers and service providers,Sensor, location, and detection solution providers.

Competitive Landscape of IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions