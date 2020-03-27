Fluid Loss Additives Market by Type (Synthetically Modified Natural (PAC, CMC), Synthetic (Acrylic Sulphonated Polymers), Natural, Application – Global Forecast to 2024

A Fresh research report on “Fluid Loss Additives Market” has been presented by ReportsandReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fluid Loss Additives Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Fluid Loss Additives Market include are Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Newpark Resources Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Solvay (Belgium), Nouryon (US), Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Limited (India), Tytan Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India) and Kemira OYJ (Finland).

The Fluid Loss Additives Market is estimated to grow from US4 315 Million in 2019 to US$ 376 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6%. This report spread across 111 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 85 Tables and 44 Figures is now available in this research.

The Synthetically modified natural segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. These are the natural additives which are modified using various chemical reactions. Due to these chemical modifications, they perform excellently at the high temperature and pressure during oil well drilling and cementing operations in the oil & gas industry. The low cost of these additives is also a driving factor for synthetically modified natural fluid loss additives market.

Drilling Fluids is the largest application of fluid loss additives due to its extensive usage across the globe. Drilling fluid is a key component of well drilling. During well drilling the chances of loss of filtrate is very high, which may result in the complete failure of the drilling process. Hence, fluid loss additives are mainly used to avoid loss of filtrate during drilling operations under extreme temperature &pressure.

The North America fluid loss additives market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of well stimulation chemicals has a significant impact on the growth of shale oil & gas developments in North America. This rising activity in shale oil & gas reserves has also resulted in the consumption of higher volumes of fluid loss additives.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 -31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%,APAC- 27%, South America – 7%,Middle East & Africa – 6%

Study Objectives:

To forecast the size of the market segments for regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To analyze and forecast the size of the fluid loss additives market in terms of value and volume

To provide detailed information regarding key factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market

To define, describe, and segment the fluid loss additives market based on type, and application

To identify and analyze opportunities for stakeholders in the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

