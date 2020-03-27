eDiscovery Market Projected to Reach US$ 17.32 Billion by 2023

eDiscovery Market Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The eDiscovery Market size is expected to grow from US$ 10.76 Billion in 2018 to US4 17.32 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 141 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the eDiscovery Market include are Access Data (US), Advanced Discovery (US), Catalyst (US), CloudNine (US), Commvault (US), Conduent (US), Deloitte (US), Driven (US), Epiq (US), FRONTEO (Japan), FTI (US), IBM (US), Ipro (US), KLDiscovery (US), Lighthouse (US), Logikcull (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Nuix (Australia), OpenText (Canada), Relativity (US), Ricoh (Japan), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Veritas (US), ZyLAB (Netherlands).

“The software segment of the component segmentation is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Software is an important component of eDiscovery offerings. The growing data generation and litigations are expected to be major reasons for the adoption of eDiscovery software worldwide. The eDiscovery software helps in managing and presenting large volumes of data. Moreover, eDiscovery software enables the easy and efficient implementation of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) model that includes identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, production, and presentation of relevant data during legal cases, thereby leading to reduced time, costs, and manual intervention.

“In terms of deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Cloud-based eDiscovery software offers various benefits, such as enhanced security, improved scalability, better flexibility, and lower costs. They also provide other advantages, such as increased storage, scalability, flexibility, security, portability, and compliance. The cloud deployment offers high-end performance and greater security. Moreover, it is highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient as compared to the on-premises deployment.

“Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market size, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period”

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies, and are rapidly adopting digital business strategies. Furthermore, the organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve their business operations. Due to the positive economic outlook and heavy spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global eDiscovery market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 44%

By Designation: C-level – 24%, Director level – 33%, and Others – 43%

By Region: North America – 41%, Europe – 26%, APAC – 21%, and RoW –12%

Study Objectives:

To forecast the market size of 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To describe and forecast the global eDiscovery market by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, service, software, and region

by component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, service, software, and region To analyze the market’s subsegments with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To provide detailed information about the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape of the major players

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships and collaborations, in the eDiscovery market

Target Audience for eDiscovery Market: On-premises solution providers, Cloud solution providers, Service providers, Cloud-based application developers, Litigation service providers, Law firms, Legal analytics vendors and consultants.

