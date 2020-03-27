Digital Insurance Platform Market Expected to Grow at 164.13 Billion In Revenue by 2023

Digital Insurance Platform Market Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Digital Insurance Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 86.20 Billion in 2018 to US$ 164.13 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate(CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 75 Tables and 41 figures is now available in this research.

“The managed services segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period.”

Managed services are provided by third-party and include monitoring and maintenance of computers, networks, and software. Managed services providers help organizations improve their productivity and ensure smooth functioning of the business processes with effective utilization of resources.

“The small and medium-size dent erprises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Cost-effectiveness is the important need of SMEs, as they always face constraints in marketing themselves and gaining visibility due to their limited budgets. In this digital era, digital insurance platforms can be extremely helpful to insurers in achieving business objectives, generating revenues, and finding new business opportunities. Most of the SMEs prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises solutions, and this adoption trend is expected to accelerate in thenear future.

“Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018 while APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be a money-spinning market for digital insurance platform providers during the forecast period, considering the untapped opportunities and the increasing commercial investment in different industry verticals in the region. Multinational companies are expected to emphasize on exploring the APAC market by partnering with local companies, channel partners, and technology partners.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 35%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 15%

Study Objective:

The Major Objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the digital insurance platform market by component, end-user, insurance application, deployment type, organization size, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), influencing the market growth. The report forecasts the market size with respect to 5 key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Target Audience for Digital Insurance Platform Market: Global digital insurance platform providers, Professional services providers, Government and research organizations, IT companies, Cloud services providers, System integrators, Resellers and distributors, Investor and venture capitalists, Associations and industrial bodies, InsurTechs

Top Companies profiled in the Digital Insurance Platform Market include are Accenture (US), TCS (India), IBM(US), DXC Technology (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Infosys (India), Pega systems (US), Appian (US), Cognizant (US), Mindtree (India), Prima Solutions (France), Fineos (Ireland), Bolt Solutions (US), Majesco (US), EIS Group (US), Cogitate Technology Solutions (US), Inzura (UK), Duck Creek (US), RGI Group (Italy), StoneRiver (US), Vertafore (US), iPipeline (US), and eBaoTech (China).

