18.7% Growth Rate for Continuous Integration Tools Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Continuous Integration Tools Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Continuous Integration Tools Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Continuous Integration Tools Market.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Continuous Integration Tools Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Automation of software development process to quickly release software application is a major growth factor for the CI tools market. As the time-to-market (TTM) is accelerated, organizations are focusing on quick release of software updates to the market. Thus, CI tools can help organizations enhance developer productivity. The traditional integration method is expected to pose a challenge for the growth of CI tools market. Organizations have long been using traditional method to integrate the code at source.

The Market for Continuous Integration Tools is expected to grow from US$ 483.7 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,139.3 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 127 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 36 Tables and 38 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on the Organization Size, the continuous integration tools market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The adoption of CI tools is expected to grow among SMEs, as SMEs have started realizing the benefits of deploying CI tools to achieve customer satisfaction and gain a competitive advantage.The huge traction of CI tools among the SMEs is expected to help their businesses in scaling up and growing faster.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global CI tools market during the forecast period. Moreover, several factors, such growing adoption and investment in the digital technologies and an increasing need to streamline IT operations are expected to spur the demand for CI tools in the APAC region. Additionally, organizations to bring collaboration between development and operations team are emphasizing on the adoption of agile and DevOps including CI/CD practices into their operations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –22%

By Designation – C-level – 36%, Director-level – 24%, and Others – 40%

By Region – North America – 36%, EMEA– 24%, APAC – 40%

Study Objective:

The Objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the continuous integration tools market, on the basis of deployment modes (cloud and on-premises), organization size (SMEs, and large enterprises), vertical (BFSI, retail and Ecommerce, telecommunications, education, media and entertainment , healthcare, manufacturing, and Others [government, logistics and transportation, and energy and utilities]), and region. Moreover, the report aims at providing detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Target Audience for Continuous Integration Tools Market: Continuous integration software tools, platform, and service providers, System integrators, Project Managers, CI/CD engineers, CI/CD consultants, SMEs.

Top Companies profiled in the Continuous Integration Tools Market include are Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CA Technologies (US), Cloudbees (US), AWS (US), Puppet (Oregon), Red Hat (US), CA Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Micro Focus (UK), SmartBear (US), Jetbrains (Czech Republic), CircleCI (US), Shippable (US), Electric Cloud (US), V-Soft Technologies (South Africa), BuildKite (Australia), TravisCI (Germany), AutoRABIT (US), AppVeyor (Canada), Drone.io (US), Rendered Text (Serbia), Bitrise (Hungary), Nevercode (UK), and PHPCI (Belgium).