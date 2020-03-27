Contact Center Software Market Projected to Reach US$ 35.32 Billion by 2023

The Glabal Report on “ Contact Center Software Market ” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 191 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Contact Center Software Market size is expected to grow from US$ 17.65 Billion in 2018 to US4 35.32 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 191 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 100 Tables and 51 Figures is now available in this research.

“Consumer goods and retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Consumer goods and retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical is becoming more customer centric with its continual focus on leveraging internet technology. Consumer goods and retail companies have adopted a strategy of managing business operations globally and working locally on development of products. Contact center software enables organizations to reach customers and manage their queries through multiple touch points, such as voice, chat, video, web, mobile, and social media.

“Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the contact center software market by region during the forecast period. Enterprises across verticals are adopting contact center solutions to provide customers with enhanced experience. Additionally, contact center software enables organizations to automate processes, thereby helping organizations to improve productivity of contact center agents. Large presence of SMEs in this region augments the adoption of relatively low-cost cloud-based contact center for varied business needs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company:Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 44%, and Tier 3 – 24%

By Designation: C-level – 71%, Director level – 20%, and Manager level – 9%

By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 15%, Latin America– 6%, and MEA – 4%

Study Objectives:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, form, application, technology, and end-use industry

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies.

Target Audience for Contact Center Software Market: Contact center software providers, Contact center service providers, Professional service providers, Managed service providers, System integrators, Cloud service providers, Internet service providers, Government organizations, End-users (Industry verticals).

Top Key Playerd profiled in the Contact Center Software Market include are 3CLogic (US), 8×8 (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Ameyo (Drishti-Soft; India), Aspect Software (US), Avaya (US), BT (England), Cisco (US), Enghouse Interactive (US), Fenero (US), Five9 (US), Genesys (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Mitel (Canada), NEC (Japan), NICE (Israel), Oracle (US), RingCentral (US), SAP (Germany), Solgari (Ireland), Unify (Germany), Verizon (US), Vocalcom (France), West Corporation (US), Zendesk (US), and ZTE (China).