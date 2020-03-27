Connected Toys Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 19.3% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 13.8 Billion

A fresh report titled “ Connected Toys Market ” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 85 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2341785

The Global Connected Toys Market is expected to grow from US$ 5.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 13.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 85 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 21 Tables and 27 Figures is now available in this research.

Traditionally, kids were likely to play with remote control toys that operates with the help of controllers. With the rapid development in technology, smart devices are growing rapidly as they are easy to carry. In the tech-savvy world, children love to play with app-connected drones. For instance, DJI announced the launch of Mavic Air, which is a compact folding drone that combines the best of the Mavic Pro and Spark into one. Mavic Air uses hand gestures and a mobile app to fly.

9–12 years age group children can understand and learn innovative connected toys, which include advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and speech and voice recognition. Children in the age group of 9–12 years are more likely to play fast-paced games, capable of learning and playing musical instruments, and effectively use tablets. STEM toys for the age group of 9–12 years allow children to solve difficult problem-solving games and therefore help them to enhance their creative thinking skills.

Check Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2341785

APAC is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of countries, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and Singapore provides enormous opportunities for connected toys. Moreover, high-tech electronic toys have become increasingly popular in recent years. Interactive, electronic toys with relatively high technology content have emerged as mainstream items.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 40%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe–27%, APAC– 23%, and RoW– 15%

Study Objectives:

To profile the key players in the connected toys market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment

To forecast the market size of the 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, describe, and forecast the connected toys market by interacting device, age group, and region

by interacting device, age group, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the connected toys market

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the connected toys market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the connected toys market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as new product launches and product enhancements, acquisitions, and partnerships, in the connected toys market

Top Key Players profiled in the Connected Toys Market include are Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO Group (Denmark), Sphero (US), Sony (Japan), PLAYMOBIL (Germany), BANDAI NAMCO (Japan), K’NEX (US),Konami (Japan), Wonder Workshop (US),Play Fusion (UK),Anki (US), Wow Wee (Hong Kong), DXTR Labs (Denmark), and Leka (France).

Buy this report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2341785