AIOps Platform Market to Grow at 34.0% CAGR to 2023

The Global AIOps Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.55 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.02 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 148 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 62 Tables and 48 figures is now available in this research.

“Platforms segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period”

AIOps platform encompasses a combination of various AI strategies including data output, aggregation, analytics, algorithms, automation and orchestration, ML, and visualization. These platforms enable the use of multiple sources of data, data collection methods, and analytical and presentation technologies. The platform provides multiple IT operations disciplines with advanced analytical capabilities directly and indirectly. The platform is centralized and flexible, and helps to deliver data insights continuously provided by automated algorithmic ML capability analyzing unprecedented amounts of data.

“Managed service in the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Managed services offerings have been evolved, owing to technological advancements, such as AIOps applications which allow IT professionals to operate beyond the usual specialized scenarios and expand into more complex and heterogeneous business environments. These services refer to the outsourcing of in-house functionalities, so that they can be managed by third-party Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, and APAC – 29%

Study Objective:

The Main Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the AIOps platform market size based on component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region. The report provides detailed information on the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to the 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Target Audience for AIOps Platform Market: Analytics solution vendors, AI service providers, Value-added Resellers (VARs), Security and intelligence service providers, MSPs (Managed Service Providers), Cloud service providers, Network and system integrators, IT operations tool and solution providers.

Top Key Players profiled in the AIOps Platform Market include are IBM (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), VM ware (US), Splunk (US), HCL (India), App Dynamics (US), MoogSoft (US), BMC Software (US), FixStream (US), and Correlsense (Israel).

