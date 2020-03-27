Pressure Sensor Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research

What is Pressure Sensor?

A pressure sensor is a device that senses pressure and converts it into an analog electric signal whose magnitude depends upon the pressure applied. Since they convert pressure into an electrical signal, they are also termed as pressure transducers. Pressure sensors have been extensively used in fields like manufacturing, automobile, aviation, air conditioning, bio-medical measurements, hydraulic measurements etc.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Pressure Sensor market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Pressure Sensor market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The increasing demand from automotive and medical industries, increased adoption of pressure sensors in wearables and consumer goods are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the pressure sensor market. Moreover, a large-scale adoption of the internet of things (IoT) platform and increase in demand of pressure sensors in medical applications are expected to provide significant opportunities to pressure sensor market to grow in the coming years.

Here we have listed the top Pressure Sensor Market companies in the world

ABB Ltd.

2. Analog Devices, Inc.

3. Denso Corporation

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Infineon Technologies AG

7. NXP Semiconductors

8. Robert Bosch Gmbh

9. Schneider Electric

10. STMicroelectronics

