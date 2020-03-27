Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Report 2019-2027: Special Focus on United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Tumor profiling services use a variety of methods for the examination of patient’s tumor. Some utilize next generation DNA sequencing or RNA sequencing, while others analyze protein expression. Multiple technologies are used to provide very specific information about the molecular and genetic makeup of the tumor.

Tumor profiling companies utilize various methods to examine the biopsy sample, and return information about the genes altered in the cancer cells.

The cancer/tumor profiling market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing number of new cancer cases, rising utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling, and availability of funding for cancer research. The market is likely to experience the growth opportunities in the emerging nations and the technological advancements, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic tests are likely to develop innovative products.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Illumina, Inc.

2. QIAGEN

3. NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

4. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

5. Genomic Health

6. Caris Life Sciences

7. Helomics Corp.

8. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

9. Oxford Gene Technology

10. Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

