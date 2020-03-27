Goat Milk Market Detailed Analytical Overview By 2027

“The goat milk market was valued at US$ 13,559.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,440.7 million by 2027.”

Goat milk is very nutritious and contains vital minerals. It also contains vitamins and higher amounts of potassium, iron, and vitamin A than cows’ milk. Goat milk is very healthful, has a protein composition similar to human breast milk, and is extra digestible than cow milk. Goat milk is popular in the personal care industry and is used in a large number of cosmetic products. As goat milk has natural neutral pH and natural lactic acid, it is preferred in the manufacture of skincare products such as lotions, soaps, creams, and cleansers.

The natural high-fat content in the goat milk makes it an excellent skin moisturizer. Therefore, the growing popularity of goat milk in the personal care industry is expected to drive the growth of the goat milk market. North America accounted for the largest share of the global goat milk market. Growing attention towards the nutritional value of dairy products, increasing health concerns, and increasing the popularity of goat milk owing to the versatile health benefits are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global goat milk market during the forecast. Transformation in the food and beverage habits, modern food needs, and the fast and healthy lifestyle of the inhabitants has a noteworthy influence on the goat milk market in the North America region.

Company Profiles

Delamere Dairy

Emmi Group

Hay Dairies Pte Ltd.

Kavli

Goat Partners International, Inc.

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd.

Stickney Hill Dairy, Inc.

Granarolo Group

Summerhill Goat Dairy

Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.

Health benefits Offered by Goat Milk is leading to Rising Demand for Goat Milk Globally

A glass of milk, which helps meet the human body’s daily fat and calcium requirements, is proven to improve immunity and metabolism. However, some consumers suffer from gastric issues owing to intolerance to lactose present in cow milk. Nutritionists recommend goat milk over cow milk to such lactose intolerant consumers as the former one has relatively less sugar content. Also, it doesn’t cause stomach ailments or acidity and gets digested easily. Raw goat milk assists in healing several diseases as it helps boost platelet count throughout the infections caused by dengue and other viruses. Moreover, it is a good source of colostrum and is considered as a natural cure for jaundice as well. Anti-inflammatory properties imparted by this milk are unique due to its enzymatic makeup that meritoriously controls gut inflammation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which product led the goat milk market?

Goat milk lead the global goat milk market. Goat milk is a nutritious drink with essential vitamins and minerals, which provides multiple health benefits. Goat milk contains higher amount of potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamin A than cowâ€™s milk. The goat milk market is driven by factors such as increasing health concerns among consumers, increasing awareness about the medicinal benefits of the goat milk, and increasing demand for goat milk in the personal care industry.

Which region led the goat milk market?

The goat milk market was dominated by North America. The largest number of milk goats are found in Wisconsin (44,000 head), Iowa (30,000 head), California (41,000 head), New York (13,700 head), and Pennsylvania (15,000 head). In 2018, the milk goat count in the US went up to 380,000, which accounted for 16% of the global milk goats. Every state in the US has its own goat breedersâ€™ association, and there are several national organizations, magazines, and websites which promote goat milk products such as goat cheeses, cosmetics, and candy products.

What are the predominant qualities of goat milk in terms of health benefits?

Essential vitamins such as A, B1, B2, B3, and minerals such as calcium and phosphorous are predominantly present in the goat milk. Also, the goat milk contains less lactose than cowâ€™s milk, it is easily digested, and the goat milk has plenty of calcium, lower cholesterol, and is a good source of essential vitamins. The demand for goat milk market is primarily driven by the various nutritional benefits offered by it. The goat milk also helps in curing a lot of diseases, and it is used to improve the platelet count during viral infections as it has antibodies and is considered a natural cure for jaundice.

Report Spotlights

• Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

• Quantitative analysis of the global goat milk market from 2017 to 2027

• Estimation of global goat milk demand across various industries

• PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

• Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global goat milk demand

• Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global goat milk market

• Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global goat milk market growth

• Global goat milk market size at various nodes of market

• Detailed overview and segmentation of the global goat milk market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

• Global goat milk market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

