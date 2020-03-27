North America Atrial Fibrillation Market set to record exponential growth by 2027 end

“The North America Atrial Fibrillation market is expected to reach US$ 6,284.87 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,285.69 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.:”

The rise of the Atrial Fibrillation market is driven by factors such as the rising number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness towards cardiovascular disease. Restraining factor such as high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Atrial fibrillation is among the most commonly occurring heart condition, which causes irregular and often abnormally fast heart rates, which can lead to the possibility of a stroke. A large number of populations across the globe are unaware of the symptoms associated with atrial fibrillation and hence remain untreated. For instance, Health Innovation Manchester in November 2018 raised awareness regarding Atrial Fibrillation and other innovative technologies to increase the detection of the disease as part of the Global AF Aware Week.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009243/

Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

AtriCure, Inc

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, Inc

CardioFocus

Abbott

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Biotronik, Inc

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Other than bodies such as associations and organizations, companies in the market have also played an instrumental role in increasing the awareness regarding atrial fibrillation. For instance, Biosense Webster, a Division of Johnson & Johnson, launched two major initiatives as a part of the Global AF Aware Week, which falls between 18–24 November. As a part of the action named Get Smart About AFIB (GSAAF), the company entered into a strategic partnership with the Arrhythmia Alliance to increase knowledge of AF across the healthcare community and the general public. As awareness helps in improving the medical care needed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, the market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period

US is expected to dominate the market in the North America region, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of innovations in healthcare. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the atrial fibrillation market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

North America Atrial Fibrillation Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Treatment

Non – pharmacological

o MAZE Surgery

o Catheter Ablation

o Electric Cardioversion

• Pharmacological

o Anti-arrhythmic Drugs

o Anti-coagulant Drugs

-By End User

Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

• Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

-By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009243/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America Atrial Fibrillation market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America atrial fibrillation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.