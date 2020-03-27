Europe Genetic Testing Services Market Plying for Significant Growth During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The Europe Genetic testing services market is expected to reach US$ 5,840.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,521.6 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market..

European countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing. For instance, EuroGentest is a project funded by the European Commission to harmonize the process of genetic testing, from sampling to counseling, across Europe. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all aspects of genetic testing are of high quality, thereby providing accurate and reliable results for the benefit of the patients.

Furthermore, per, Genetic Disorders UK, as of 2018, It is estimated that 1 in 25 children is affected by a genetic disorder. This means that in the UK, 30,000 babies and children are newly diagnosed each year, and more than 2.4 million children and adults are living with a genetic disorder. Moreover, according to the study the prevalence of cancer is expected to rise up to 4 million by 2030. The practice of genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndromes has changed dramatically in recent years which has increased the demand for genetic testing to detect cancer risks.

Moreover, in 2019, the government announced, Early Disease Detection Research Project UK which is a significant new initiative that will focus on the major chronic diseases of adult life, including all cancers, cardiovascular disease, chronic inflammatory disease, metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes and neurodegenerative disease. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer an extensive range of genetic diagnostic services in the European region, which is further propelling the growth of the market

France has well-developed policies and strategies in place for improving the prevention of hereditary cancers. Also, France is planning to develop a national plan for personalized medicine. ‘Genomic Medicine France 2025’, which was published in 2016, which appeals for healthcare and manufacturing firms to pilot genomic sequencing platforms. By 2020 the aim is to establish a network of centers able to process around 235,000 samples for whole genome sequencing.

