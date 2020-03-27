Genetic Testing Services Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments, 2020-2027

“The Genetic Testing Service market was valued at US$ 9,546.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 22,701.8 million by 2027.”

Genetic testing comprises a broad range of laboratory tests performed to analyze DNA, RNA, chromosomes, proteins, and certain metabolites using biochemical, cytogenetic, or molecular methods or a combination of these methods. The global genetic testing service market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines and growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing. However, the social and ethical implications of genetic testing, cost effectiveness and affordability of genetic services are anticipated to impede the market growth in the study period. Moreover, untapped emerging markets in developing countries are likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Company Profiles

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Exact Sciences Corporation

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Ambry Genetics

Centogene AG

23andMe, Inc.

Government initiatives to increase awareness in the European Region

In Europe, Genetic testing has been growing at an exceptional rate; a large panel of tests are now offered to screen a number of genetic diseases. Treatments are available for a number of rare genetic diseases, and the process is gaining importance in scenarios, such as carrier testing, newborn screening, predictive, and pre-symptomatic testing, among others. Moreover, European countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing. For instance, EuroGentest is a project funded by the European Commission to harmonize the process of genetic testing, from sampling to counseling, across Europe. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all aspects of genetic testing are of high quality, thereby providing accurate and reliable results for the benefit of the patients. In addition, the UK Genetic Testing Network (UKGTN), an advisory organization in UK, promotes equity of access to genetic testing and provides contracting support to the NHS

Type Insights

The global genetic testing service market, based on the type, has been segmented into predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal testing, newborn screening and others. In 2019, the predictive testing segment accounted for the largest market share in the global genetic testing service market by disease. Genetic Testing Services consist of large panel of tests are now offered to screen a number of genetic diseases. Treatments are available for a number of rare genetic diseases, and the process is gaining importance in scenarios, such as carrier testing, newborn screening, predictive, and pre-symptomatic testing, among others.

Disease Insights

The global genetic testing service market, based on disease, has been segmented into cancer disease, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others. About 10% to 20% of all cancers are related to gene mutations that are inherited or passed down through the family. Genetic testing is a potential tool to identify the individuals who are at higher risk for developing certain cancers because of family history. Numerous laboratories are offering genetic testing for BRCA and other genes related to hereditary breast, ovarian, and related cancers (HBOC). Moreover, many labs offer multiple types of panels with different combinations of genes. Moreover, approximately 5–10% of cancers diagnosed in the U.S. are associated with hereditary cancer syndromes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Genetic Testing Services?

Genetic testing is a type of medical test that identifies changes in chromosomes, genes, or proteins. The results of a genetic test can confirm or rule out a suspected genetic condition or help determine a personâ€™s chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder. More than 1,000 genetic tests are currently in use, and more are being developed.

What are the factors driving the growth of the genetic testing service market?

The demand for genetic testing service is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. Some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market include rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines, growing preference towards direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing.

What are the factors hampering the use of genetic testing services?

Despite the awareness and acceptance of genetic testing, factor such as Social and Ethical Implications, cost effectiveness and affordability of genetic services will impede the market growth. For instance, According to, National Library of Medicine, the cost of genetic testing can range from under $100 to more than $2,000, depending on the nature and complication of the test.

