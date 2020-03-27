Electronic Shelf Label Market to 2027 Increasing Demand with Leading Key Players Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication,

The electronic shelf label market accounted at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027.

Europe accounted for a major share of the global electronic shelf label market in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The number of hypermarkets, supermarkets are present within the territory of the region, which is responsible to contribute towards the growth of the entire retail industry. On the other hand, APAC is the fastest-growing electronic shelf label market worldwide. The growth of the electronic shelf label market in this region is attributed to the growing retail industry. The major economies in the region China, Japan, South Korea, and India are attracting FDI to benefit the retail industry.

Strong economic and manufacturing capabilities characterize Europe. France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, and the rest of European countries are the major contributors to the electronic shelf label market in Europe. The European region comprises several major industries such as machinery & equipment, retail, pulp & paper, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Some of the key players operating in the global electronic shelf label market that are profiled in this research study include Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ses-Imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko.

Electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of the component, product type, store type, and communication technology. By component, the display segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018. The electronic shelf label is designed and developed by integrating LCD displays or e-paper display. The LCD display ESL tags are similar to that of how the calculators display the numerical values. E-paper display offers an advantage of less power consumption, which in turn has led to increased adoption in ESL solutions in the present scenario.

Key findings of the study:

In 2018, radio frequency segment by communication technology dominated the electronic shelf label market. Through RF communication, the occurrence of a line of sight issue gets eliminated, and thereby, communication happens without any obstacle. The companies utilize this technology to communicate with the base station and ESL tags. The radio frequency segment is expected to continue its dominance in the electronic shelf label market in future.

Germany holds the largest share in the electronic shelf label market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast. There are around 597 retailers present within the country including Schwarz, Aldi, Metro Cash & Carry, Edeka, Rewe, MediaMarkt as among the few largest retailers ruling the retail industry. This is contributing to the growth of the electronic shelf label market in the country.

The global electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of communication technology into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and others. With NFC-enabled ESL, events of non-transparent processes, wrong price indication, and unsatisfactory customer interactions get eliminated. In the retail sector, the NFC technology considerable adds up to standard ESLs that display the price and enable stock management by facilitating price updates at any time, reassignments, customer interactions, firmware updates, and others. When ESL are combined with NFC short-range wireless connectivity, these tags can be updated instantly by the retailer and further improves customer interactions.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are market opportunities for electronic shelf label market?



ESLs are perfectly aligned with Industry 4.0 for automation and smart management making a primary solution for information display and product pricing. As customer expectations are dynamic, the retail industry is looking forward to using industry 4.0 to embrace growing business models, digitization, and value chains. IoT application in ESLs is facilitating a user in carrying out real-time updates. The application of ESLs can also be extended to factory/warehouse logistics and smart inventory management. Developers of ESLs aims to continue to invest in more Energy Harvesting technology for ePaper. Such investment would magnify the applications of ESL.

Which type is most commonly used for electronic shelf label market?

The LCD ESL segment led the electronic shelf label market with the share of more than half of the total market share in 2018, globally. The segment-based LCD label provides a solution that is cost-efficient when a large number of labels are required for precise information to the shelf edge with the help of scrolling and flashing functions, in a wide range of layouts.

Which continent has highest demand for electronic shelf label market?

The increase in number of supermarkets, malls, stores, and others, reducing labor availability and trending retail automation demands has led Europe in electronic shelf label market in 2018 with a share of more than one-third of the total share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

