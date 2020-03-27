Feminine Hygiene Products Market by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care

The feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, due to the rising disposable income, coupled with increased awareness regarding female hygiene. Moreover, the region has the presence of various manufacturers operating in the market, which are expected to provide better products in the market, hence promoting the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006970/

In recent years, concerns regarding feminine hygiene have increased significantly around the globe. Menstruation has been considered as a taboo in various underdeveloped and developed economies, which has led to negligence toward the importance of having proper menstrual hygiene. Multiple initiatives are being undertaken to increase awareness regarding adequate practice during menstruation; guidelines under the Menstrual Hygiene Practices have been released.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Menstrual hygiene management (MHM) practices differ widely worldwide and generally depend on the individual’s personal preferences, socioeconomic status, local traditions and beliefs, and access to water and sanitation resources. As a part of spreading awareness, Global Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated annually on 28th May. Also, in 2018, ~310 organizations educated ~27.2 million girls across 134 countries. Hence, with a rise in the importance of appropriate measures for feminine hygiene, the demand for feminine hygiene products is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006970/

The Feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to obtain significant growth opportunities from rising urbanization and changes in lifestyle. There has been a rise in the percentage of working women around the globe, which is expected to drive the sales of hygiene products at a significant rate. This number has increased significantly in the developed and developing economies. In the US, women’s participation in labor economics has doubled from 34% of working-age women in 1950 to ~57% in 2016.

Similarly, in developing economies such as India, have also witnessed the surge in the female workforce during recent years. In India, ~26% of the companies surveyed in 2018 had hired women for Top 5 job roles in the past five years. With increased employment of women, leading to the rise in disposable income, there has been a shift in lifestyle, leading to increased use of feminine hygiene products by the working population. Moreover, reduced prices of feminine hygiene products also result in significant demand for these products worldwide, which is likely to drive the market for these products in the coming years.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Organic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were product launches, which have helped the companies to improve and strengthen their position and the customer base in the market. For instance, in September 2016, Kimberly Clark launched ‘U’ Security Ultra-Thin Pads Long, under its brand Kotex.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market, By Regions, 2018 (%).

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006970/

The report segments the global feminine hygiene products market as follows:

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Product

• Menstrual Care Products

• Cleaning and Deodorizing Products

Global Feminine hygiene products Market – By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies

• Online-Distributions

• Supermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

Which are the most widely used feminine hygiene products?

Answer: – Some of the commonly used feminine care products include sanitary napkins, tampons, washes, and wipes, among others. Menstrual products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and menstrual cups are used widely among women and girls in recent years. The availability of these products through various distribution mediums such as supermarkets, general pharmacy stores, and others, is expected to fuel the use of these products. Also, during recent years, various government bodies across the globe have exempted the tax applied on menstrual products such as tampons and sanitary napkins, which has further increased the affordability of the product among the women living in low-income communities as well.

2. What are the trends observed in the feminine hygiene products?

Answer: – During recent years, there has been a rise in the preference for organic products for feminine hygiene, as these products assure no or limited risk of side effects. The number of menstrual care companies focusing on providing tampons and pads made from 100% organic cotton has increased. Since 2014, there has been a rise in the number of female-led startups such as Aunt Flow, Cora, Lola, Kali box, Ellebox, Easy, and others offering 100% organic tampons or pads. Also, leading players such as Procter & Gamble have launched organic pads and tampons in the market recently.

3. What is the average cost of feminine hygiene products in the market?

Answer: – The price of feminine hygiene products across the globe highly varies based on various factors such as the manufacturing location and the inclusion of taxes as per government norms. Among sanitary napkins, the price ranges from US$ 0.33 to US$ 12 per piece. Whereas, cleaning and deodorizing products such as washes, cost approximately US$10- US$13 per bottle.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]