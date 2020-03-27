GLOBAL PRINTED IMAGE SENSORS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Printed Image Sensors Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). 3D with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera is a latest tend where it resolve distance between the camera and the subject for each point of the image and ToF technology is sunlight robust, highly scalable, and ready for integration into numerous consumer electronic, automotive and industrial applications. REAL3 is Infineon’s Time-of-Flight based 3D image sensor family consisting of highly integrated single-chip imagers manufactured in a ToF optimized CMOS process.

– The use of integrated dashboards in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) for automotive applications is a key driver for the growth of the market. It is evolving to deliver not only improved passenger experience and comfort but provide optimum and safety to the driver. ADAS uses one or multiple automotive cameras (monocular or stereo cameras) to detect and recognize vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signs and the like around a vehicle, as well as the state of the driver and passengers using image recognition technologies.

– Increasing usage of CMOS sensors in consumer electronics products is driving the market which can leverage to improve device design, meet specific consumer needs and differentiate their products in the marketplace. CMOS sensors require, on average, one-third to one-half the power required by a CCD sensor with equivalent resolution. Engineers take advantage of this characteristic in a number of ways for their products, such as by using smaller and less expensive batteries, or by incorporating brighter liquid crystal displays, stronger flashes, faster digital signal processors, etc.

– However, the complex manufacturing process of printed image sensors acts as a major restraint for the small and medium sized companies with limited research and development capabilities.

Scope of the Report

The printed image sensors market represent a significant breakthrough in the manufacture of large area image sensors using organic materials and unique flexible transistor technology. Printed image sensors will provide opportunities for a new range of applications, including sensors for mobile commerce, security and biomedical diagnostics, smart packaging sensors, automotive, fingerprint scanning identification and interactive 3D user interfaces.

Key Market Trends

ADAS Production in Automotive Sector is Driving the Market Growth

– The automotive sector has now been modernized with the inclusion of safe driving systems which has pushed the need to install an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) component into the vehicle. ADAS systems rely on cameras that incorporate printed image sensors to quickly and accurately detect obstacles, other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signs, and lane lines.

– Enabling better situational awareness and control to make driving easier and safer, ADAS technology is using FPGA/SoCs ???which enable automotive OEMs and suppliers to build innovative safety applications like Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, and Blind Spot Warning by leveraging the high security and reliability capabilities.

– ANSYS’ comprehensive simulation platform provides deep capabilities for simulating autonomous vehicles and ADAS sensor. Using simulation, engineers can rapidly test thousands of driving scenarios which can optimize the performance of sensors and algorithms. Automobile manufacturers throughout the world are currently developing the next generation of ADAS sensor self-driving cars, i.e., Level 5 autonomous vehicles that can steer, accelerate and brake fully autonomously.

– Continental Engineering Services (CES) offers services around these technologies and products. Their services range from advanced development to prototype builts to turn key series application of ADAS functions for small volume or niche projects to special application of Continental sensors for automotive industries.

Asia-Pacific Anticipated to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is the next frontier for printed or flexible electronics. Owing to this, the region is witnessing a rise in the investments from foreign companies. Thin Film Electronics ASA, located in the United States, has recently signed a distribution agreement with a Chinese company, CymMetrik.

– The leading automotive companies invest heavily to increase the comfort and safety levels of drivers by implementing advanced technology through association with technological companies. Japan-based car manufactures such as Toyota Motor Corporation and Nissan Motor Company Ltd are implementing (ADAS), which offer parking assistance, collision avoidance systems, automatic headlight dimming, and lane departure warning.

– ADAS will become standard in Indian cars as reported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India. The ministry aims to implement the plan on all new vehicles (heavy-duty included) by early-2022. Owing to this, the country has witnessed the entry of several new startups developing ADAS.

– India is also showing high growth rate for printed image sensor market. Large base of smartphone users and increase in purchasing power of individuals are the key factors that are fueling the growth of the market. The ongoing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to boost the growth of the market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The printed image sensors market is fragmented as the competition in the market is high with manufacturers striving to outperform their rivals with respect to pixel size, pixel count, resolution, and performance, which is giving a high competition among the players. Key players are FlexEnable Limited, Isorg, Plastic Logic, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2019 – TPT Global Tech Inc. announced that its Smartphone Division Lion Universe signed a purchase order with Argentinean Import Company GO 2 FUTURE S.A. located in Buenos Aries Argentina. The 3D Lion Universe Smartphone will be the first Full HD Naked Eye 3D Smartphone without 3D glasses ever launched in Argentina.The Lion 3D Smartphone Phone was designed for consumers looking for portable and affordable cutting-edge technology. This Full HD Naked Eye 3D smartphone is perfect for watching movies, playing games, even editing photos or videos.

