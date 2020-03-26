Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Technology (Electrochemical, Paramagnetic, Zirconia, Infrared), Gas Component (COx, NOx, SOx)- Global Forecast to 2023

Get free Sample report of Flue Gas Analyzer Market spread across 120 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 63 tables and 44 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1251425

Top Companies profiled in the Flue Gas Analyzer Market include are ABB (Switzerland), SICK (Germany), Teledyne Analytical Instruments (US), Emerson (US), AMETEK (US), HORIBA (Japan), California Analytical Instruments (US), Environnement (France), Testo (Germany), Nova Analytical Systems (US), Dragerwerk (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Siemens (Germany).

Coal-fired thermal power plants are one of the major contributors to the atmospheric pollution and emission of greenhouse gases, which leads to global warming, acid rain, and health hazards. The increasing regulations of several governments for the reduction of NOx, CO, CO2, and SO2 emissions from power plants have increased the demand for flue gas analyzers across the world.

The growing use of flue gas analyzers in APAC is attributed to the rapidly increasing industrialization and urbanization in this region. Further, stringent air pollution regulations and growth in power generation plants in countries such as China and India are the key factors responsible for the increasing adoption of flue gas analyzers in this region.

Target Audience for Flue Gas Analyzer Market:

Supplier of gas analyzers

Supplier and system integrators of emission monitoring systems

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to environment protection

Component manufacturers

Distributors and traders

Original equipment manufacturers

Process industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals

Research organizations and consulting companies

Technology investors

Technology solution providers

