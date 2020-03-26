Power Line Communication Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 9.53% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 9.45 Billion

Get free Sample Research Copy of Power Line Communication Market spread across 159 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 64 tables and 40 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1260109

The Global Research report titled “Power Line Communication Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 159 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Power Line Communication Market include are Siemens (Germany), NETGEAR (US), ABB (Switzerland), AMETEK (US), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), TP-Link Technologies (China), D-Link (Taiwan), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Nyx Hemera Technologies (Canada), Belkin International (US), Billion Electric (Taiwan), devolo (Germany), Hubbell Power Systems (US), Corinex Communications (Canada), TRENDnet (US), Zyxel Communications (Taiwan), Extollo Communications (US), ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan), ZIV (Spain), Comtrend (Taiwan), Iskra (Slovenia), Lumenpulse (Canada), and NetComm Wireless (Australia).

The Power Line Communication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.53 % between 2017 and 2023,to reach USD 9.45 Billion by 2023 from USD 5.47 Billion in 2017.

“Energy management and smart grid application expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The power line communication market for the energy management and smart grid application is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of power line technology in the vehicle communication and electric vehicle charging application is one of the leading factors driving the growth of the power line communication market for the energy management and smart grid application. The SAE combo charging system (CCS) standard compatible electric vehicle charging station is gaining popularity, especially in the Americas and Europe.

“APAC to witness significant growth during forecast period”

The power line communication market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the major countries driving the growth of the said market in this region. The high demand for power line communication technology-based products from the industrial and residential verticals in these countries is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the said market.

Power Line Communication, By Modulation Technique

1 Introduction

2 Single Carrier Modulation

2.1 Frequency Shift Keying (FSK)

2.2 Phase Shift Keying (PSK)

2.3 Amplitude Shift Keying (ASK)

3 Multi Carrier Modulation

3.1 Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)

3.2 Filtered Multitone (FMT) Modulation

3.3 Discrete Wavelet Multitone (DWMT) Modulation

4 Spread Spectrum Modulation

