Pick to Light Market Emerging Trends | Daifuku, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, Dematic and Otherts.

The Pick to Light Market is analyzed in a Global Research report. The report contains 122 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Major Vendors profiled in the Pick to Light Market include are Daifuku (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Dematic (US), and Honeywell Intelligrated (US). Moreover, others players such as Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), Swisslog (Switzerland), KNAPP (Austria), Bastian Solutions (US), AIOI-Systems (Japan), Turck (Germany), Lightning Pick Technologies (US), and KBS Industrieelektronik GmbH (Germany).

The Pick to Light Market is expected to grow from USD 323.7 Million in 2017 to USD 538.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2017 and 2023.

“Pick to light market for assembly & manufacturing industry to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Owing to significant growth in the automotive spare parts market, the industry needs efficient warehousing setup to ensure fast delivery of products. Automotive manufacturers, component providers, and suppliers seek to create differentiation by providing excellent order fulfillment through efficient product delivery. Moreover, the uninterrupted supply of automotive spare parts is important for efficient after-sales services and customer satisfaction. Electronics, furniture, and other industries are also implementing pick to light technology in their assembly and manufacturing plants.

“Europe expected to capture largest market share by 2023”

Europe is one of the major regions in the pick to light market. The retail &e-commerce industry is one of the key contributors to the logistics activities across Europe. The warehousing and logistics sector in Europe is positively impacting the pick to light market. Moreover, the region has numerous manufacturing and warehousing facilities of various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, machinery, and electrical and electronics.

Target Audience for Pick to Light Market:

Pick to light module manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Technology investors and venture capital firms

Original technology designers and suppliers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

System integrators

Electronic hardware equipment manufacturers

Assembly and packaging vendors

Companies working in the warehouse management system market

Analysts and strategic business planners

End-user industries

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

Research organizations

Forums, alliances, and associations

