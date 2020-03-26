SaaS-based SCM Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2023|key players like Accenture, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc

SaaS-based SCM provides a complete solution package of various software and services, including professional and managed services, to augment several supply chain needs such as integrated planning, inventory optimization, operation forecasting, and many others. Moreover, cost-saving deployment models, such as hybrid and public clouds, have given rise to the adoption of SaaS-based SCM solution among various user groups including SMEs and large enterprises.

Growth in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, technology progress in supply chain industry, and increase in ICT expenditure drive the SaaS-based SCM market. However, security concern over cloud deployment is expected to hinder the SaaS-based SCM market growth.

Some of the key players of SaaS-based SCM Market:

Accenture, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

The global SaaS-based SCM market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid deployment. By user type, it is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The industry vertical segment includes consumer goods, retail, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, logistics & transportation, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global SaaS-based SCM Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

