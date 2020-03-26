Latest Informative Report on Organ-on-Chip Market 2023 Analysis with Top Global Players likeEmulate, AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio innovations, Hurel Corporation, Hepregen

Organ-on-chip a multichannel 3D micro-fluidic cell culture device, which simulates activities, mechanisms, and physiological responses of human organs. This chip develops a narrow channel for the blood and air flow in organs including lung, gut, liver, heart, and others. This devices is developed on a microchip that contains continuously perfused chambers colonized by living cells arranged to stimulate tissue- and organ-level physiology. It is used to nurture internal organs with the help of silicone.

The growth of the global organ-on-chip market is driven by increase in its applications in the healthcare sector, rise in demand for drug screening, and high demand for lung-based organ culture & kidney applications. However, high cost and nascent stage in R&D restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in research activities on organ-on-chip is expected to offer ample opportunities to the key players.

Some of the key players of Organ-on-Chip Market:

Emulate, AxoSim Technologies LLC, CN Bio innovations, Hurel Corporation, Hepregen, Insphero, Mimetas, Nortis, Organovo, and Tara Biosystems

The global organ-on-chip market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. Depending on type, the market is divided into heart-on-chip, human-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, liver-on-chip, and lungs-on-chip. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Organ-on-Chip Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Organ-on-Chip Market from 2017 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Organ-on-Chip Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Organ-on-Chip Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

