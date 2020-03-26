Passenger Security Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $79,042 million in 2023 |key players like Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG

The global passenger security equipment market is expected to reach $79,042 million in 2023, from $43,398 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Passenger security refers to a technique, which helps them protect from accidentals harms, crimes, and other threats.

Such procedures help the government to avoid any crimes and allow passengers to travel from one place to another without any harm. Honeywell International, Orbocomm, and L-3 Communications are some of the leading key players of the passenger security equipment market.

Increase in terror attacks on public transport infrastructures drives the passenger security equipment market growth. Further, rise in demand of biometrics technologies for identity verification by the government also fuels the market growth. However, high installation cost is anticipated to hinder the passenger security equipment market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Passenger Security Equipment Market:

Honeywell International, Orbocomm, L-3 Communications, Kapsch, Siemens AG, Rapiscan Systems, Rockwell Collins, Safran Group, Raytheon Group, and Smiths Group

Based on type, the global passenger security equipment market is categorized into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening systems, and others. The people screening systems segment dominated the global passenger security equipment market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend.

The Global Passenger Security Equipment Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

