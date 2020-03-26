Busway Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2020-2027 with Key Players Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, ABB Ltd and GE

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Busway Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global busway market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.66% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$10,811.7 Bn by 2025.

A busway (also called bus duct), is a sheet metal duct containing either copper or aluminum bus bars for the purpose of conducting a substantial current of electricity. It is an alternative of conducting electricity to power cables or cable bus. Busway enable the stakeholders particularly, end-user from residential, commercial and industrial sector to enhance power carrying efficiency, reduce costs related to installation, reduction in down time, improved end-user experience, and with less complexity in maintenance. Busway applications in different sector are replacing the tradition wire cable use with advanced technology. The market for busway is steadily growing with rising power transmission and distribution sector either competing with each other or collaborating with tech companies to offer enhanced and advanced solutions.

With the growing number of smart cities around the globe, the need for new and intelligent infrastructure to meet the advanced requirements of residents and businesses is also increasing. An effective way to support these city goals is by using technology which supports power conservation, and optimize and control key systems and infrastructure. The growing number of smart cities and green constructions is influencing the busway market congruently.

Apart from this, market is projected to witness a high growth on the account of increasing substantially big residential and construction activities, and up-gradation of electrical power distribution infrastructure in commercial and industrial sector. It is expected that by 2050, more than two-third of world population will be living in cities and these cities will be fully electrified. This increase in power transmission will boost the busway market as well, which is primary choice for power transmission and distribution among various end-user especially those in high-rise buildings and industrial premises.

The demand of energy in both developed as well as developing countries is rising exponentially. In order to fulfill their need, power generation is gradually shifting from fossil fuel and other age old method to renewable energy and natural gas sector. Asper REN21 report, total renewable power generating capacity saw its largest annual increase in 2015, with an estimated addition of 147 GW of renewable capacity in a year.

Also, for the large-scale deployment of renewables and other carbon-free solutions, the introduction of advanced new technologies such as energy storage and smart grids needs to be accelerated. Government is also taking various initiative to promote renewable energy plants. For example, wind power was the most cost-effective option for new grid-based power in 2015 in many markets, including Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, Turkey, and parts of Australia, China and the United States. Rising new power grids and renewable energy plants are sequentially up surging new and energy efficient electrical equipment market including busway market.

o Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest busway market share.

o Based on type, the intensive insulation plug busway segment is projected to dominate the busway market.

o Industrial infrastructure segment held the second largest position by application.

Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, ABB Ltd and GE are few of the major players operating in the market and offering a wide solution portfolio. APAC with large number of emerging countries along with high rate of industrializing and growing urbanization is leading the busway market. North America, being saturated market stood at the second largest adopter of Busway system owing to the retrofit market and some new projects in renewable energy application.

The users of Busway includes technology companies, power sector stakeholders including transmission and distribution companies, system integrator, distributor etc. and patients. Government authorities and research institutions, R&D are also using busway system for developing cost-effective and advanced products and solutions.

