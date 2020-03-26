Contract Logistics Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2020-2027: GEODIS, Deutsche Post AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System

Global contract logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

The global contract logistics market is experiencing continuous growth and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The trend towards outsourcing logistics and demand for value-added logistics services are expected to grow in the near future. Moreover, demand for supply chain services is expected to witness strong growth in rapidly growing economies. Swift growth of manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies, burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations & technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products are projected to drive the market for contract logistics market during the forecast period. Also, an unprecedented growth rate of the e-commerce sector and enhanced focus on risk management in the supply chains and increasing collaborations is anticipated to fuel the growth of contract logistics market with ample of opportunities for the industry players.

The retail is the leading end-user segment followed by automotive and industrial. Increasing diverse and complex product demands from customers, super-competitive markets, rising product customizations, and multi-channel retailing are some of the high profile challenges faced by the retail sector. Solutions to these challenges for the retail sector pertaining to the logistics activities are provided by the contract logistics providers. The other problems faced by the retailers include managing and fulfilling e-commerce transactions, supplying goods to the airports, shopping malls and various retail centres inside the city. The portfolio of services under the retail sector provided by contract logistics spans across all various retail outlets including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, kiosks, e-tailers, and department stores.

Key players in the contract logistics market are taking initiatives to gain maximum benefit from on the opportunities in emerging markets. Some of the major players in the contract logistics market include GEODIS, Deutsche Post AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions among others. Several other participants are also operational in global contract logistics market that offers its customers with robust solutions, thereby catalyzing the demand of contract logistics market.

The contract logistics market report analyzes the current market scenario and forecasts the contract logistics market until 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the contract logistics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the contract logistics market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the contract logistics market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The implementation of contract logistics services assists auto industries to increase customer satisfaction, control overall cost, and permits industry to use logistics as a competitive advantage above their competitors. The rapid expansion of the automotive industry especially in the developing economies and the rapid rise in vehicular demands globally are anticipated to propel growth in the automotive segment for contract based logistics market. The need to develop just-in-time and scalable solutions that optimize industrial operations and enhance productivity is one critical aspect in recent times. Further, the fast-growing industrial sector coupled with complex distribution challenges have facilitated the influx of contract logistics services in the industrial sector.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the maximum market share in 2017, approximately more than one-third of the total market share is captured by Asian countries. The high growth of contract logistics is majorly attributed to the presence of large numbers of e-commerce providers and retailers. Europe is the second dominating market in the contract logistics market, owing to the presence of robust automotive industry and single market strategy followed by North America. Factors including continual economic development, growing urbanization, and growth in the middle-class population have supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items. This, in turn, increases the retail sales and makes Asia-Pacific the leading market for the logistics service consumer. Also, APAC e-commerce sector is rising significantly pertaining to a constant increase in population and increasing penetration of the internet.

