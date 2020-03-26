Canes & Crutches Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027; Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands), DRIVE MEDICAL, mikirad, Ottobock

The global canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 11,164.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,358.0 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as growing awareness about canes & crutches and rising prevalence of orthopedic disabilities. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The rise in the geriatric population is witnessing the common health conditions which are related with the age are rising. The common conditions such as back, neck pain and osteoarthritis. The frequency of the orthopedic condition among the older population is much higher. Other than the back, neck pain and osteoarthritis, conditions such as osteoporosis and fractures are much higher. For instance, according to the European Medical Journal report which was published in March, 2018, estimated that 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women who are 60 years of age and above will have symptoms of osteoarthritis (OA). Thus, are more other symptoms that cause orthopedic conditions and thus, to treat them most of the people use the braces and supports to reduce their pain and prevent the damages and injuries to them. Thus, the rise in the geriatric population and the rise in the incidences of the OA are likely to increase the demand for the canes and crutches at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The knee replacement surgeries are being performed in the geriatric population for their deteriorating joints. Knee replacement, is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The rise in the conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis are driving to the number of the surgeries. For instance, according to a report published in 2018 of Healthline Media, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) affects 41 in every 100,000 people per year and near round 1.3 million Americans have RA. Likewise, data published by Spondylitis Association of America, states that in America, spondyloarthritis is found in approximately in 2.7million people which is 1 in 100 population. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

North America and Europe canes & crutches market, based on the medical mobility aids was segmented as canes and crutches. The segment of crutches is further classified as, axillary crutches and forearm/ elbow crutches. Axillary crutches are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in North America and Europe canes & crutches market Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands), DRIVE MEDICAL, mikirad, Ottobock, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mobility+Designed, LLC, GF Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., BESCO Medical Co., Ltd., and Ossenberg GmbH. In recent years, the players have been focusing towards expanding their global presence. For instance, in October, 2017, GF Health Products, Inc. established the new global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The new facility stretches into two counties in the Atlanta region. The new headquarter unites customer showroom, and regional distribution center.

