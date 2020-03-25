Astronishing Growth in Battery Power Tools Market 2027|key players like Atlas Copco,BLACK+DECKER Inc.,Emerson Electric Co,Hilti,Ingersoll-Rand plc,Koki Holdings Co., Ltd

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The battery power tool is a device that is activated by a battery power source. The most communal types of power tools used are hammers, drills, saws, grinders, sanders, screwdrivers, and others. Commercial users extensively use battery power tools for drilling in industries, as they do not need an additional power source for their operation. The rise in the adoption of advanced cordless power tools in the manufacturing area to achieve better efficiency drives the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Atlas Copco,BLACK+DECKER Inc.,Emerson Electric Co,Hilti,Ingersoll-Rand plc,Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.,Makita,Robert Bosch GmbH,Snap-on Incorporated,Techtronic Industries (TTI)

What is the Dynamics of Battery Power Tools Market?

An increase in demand for battery power tools in the automotive industry, growing demand for affordable and energy-efficient power tools, and a surge in popularity of brushless battery power tools are the prime factors driving the growth of the battery power tool market. However, the decline in the growth of the construction industry and the availability of low-cost alternatives are the major factors that may hamper the battery power tool market. Moreover, advancements of rechargeable batteries are anticipated to create new opportunities for the battery power tools market.

What is the SCOPE of Battery Power Tools Market?

The “Global Battery Power Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the battery power tools market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of battery power tools market with detailed market segmentation by type, tool, application. The global battery power tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading battery power tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the battery power tools market.

What is the Battery Power Tools Market Segmentation?

The global battery power tools market is segmented on the basis of type, tool, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as brushed motor, brushless motor. On the basis of tool, the market is segmented as drills, saws, lawn mower, impact wrench, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as industrial, DIY.

What is the Regional Framework of Battery Power Tools Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global battery power tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The battery power tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



