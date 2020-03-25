Polio Vaccine Market : Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth 2020-2027

Polio vaccines are vaccines used to prevent poliomyelitis (polio). Two types are used an inactivated poliovirus given by injection (IPV) and a weakened poliovirus given by mouth (OPV). The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends all children aged 2 months, 4 months, 6-18 months and age ranging from 4 to 6 years be fully vaccinated against polio. Polio vaccines can be used as a single drug or mixed with a mixture of drugs. The combined polio vaccine drugs are used to fight against Diptheria, tetanus, and infections caused by the hepatitis B virus.

The polio vaccine market is anticipated to grow due to rising awareness of poliovirus diseases and the growing need for vaccinating children among nations. Moreover, increasing investments for the development of different types of polio vaccines and a rise in the number of annual dosage for polio vaccines around the globe is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Bibcol

– BIO-MED

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD

– IMBCA

– Panacea Biotec Ltd

– Pfizer Inc

– Sanofi

– Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

– Tiantan Biological

