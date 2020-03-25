Quantum Cascade Laser Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research

What is Quantum Cascade Laser?

A quantum cascade laser is used as a common source of light for the mid-IR applications including molecular gas analysis. It provides evident emission in the mid-IR range from 4 um to 10 um. It is more compact than the generic electron-hole pair laser. Further, it requires less power than the conventional mass spectroscopy systems and Fourier transform infrared (FTIR).

The rising adoption of quantum cascade laser for chemical detection and gas sensing applications is fueling the overall quantum cascade laser market growth. Besides, the potential use in the military applications is creating major growth opportunities for the market players. However, factors including high cost of quantum cascade laser based devices is projected to hamper the growth of the market.

1. AdTech Optics

2. Akela Laser Corporation

3. Alpes Lasers SA

4. Block Engineering, LLC

5. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

6. mirSense

7. nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies GmbH

8. Pranalytica, Inc.

9. Thorlabs, Inc.

10. Wavelength Electronics, Inc.

