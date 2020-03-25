Die Bonder Equipment Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

What is Die Bonder Equipment?

In the back-end semiconductor manufacturing, the die bonding process, also known as die attach process is a critical step. The constantly rising needs of today’s applications set high standards in the die bonding. Die bonding is the process of attaching or bonding a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, the die bonder equipment is utilized widely in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. These equipment perform numerous functions such as picking the die from a wafer or waffle tray and attaching it to the substrate.

The reports cover key market developments in the Die Bonder Equipment as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Die Bonder Equipment are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Die Bonder Equipment in the world market.

The growing demand for semiconductor ICs is acting as one of the primary factors for the growth of the die bonder equipment market. The increase in sales of both consumer electronics and mobile devices boosts the semiconductor market growth. Additionally, emerging technologies such as IoT, UHD TVs, vehicle automation, M2M, and hybrid laptops further propel the demand for semiconductor ICs. Owing to this, there will be an increase in the need for packaging and assembly equipment, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel die bonder equipment market growth.

The report also includes the profiles of key Die Bonder Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Die Bonder Equipment Market companies in the world

1. ASM Pacific Technology Limited

2. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi)

3. Dr. Tresky AG

4. Finetech GmbH and Co KG.

5. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

6. MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd. (MAT)

7. Mycronic AB

8. Palomar Technologies Inc.

9. SET Corporation SA

10. West·Bond, Inc.

Market Analysis of Global Die Bonder Equipment Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Die Bonder Equipment market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Die Bonder Equipment market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Die Bonder Equipment market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

