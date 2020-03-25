GLOBAL CDN SECURITY MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global CDN Security Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.57% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025. The CDN security solutions protect not only data from theft, but also ensure optimal CDN availability by fending off the many attacks that can interrupt network performance.

– As more and more content delivery network (CDN) operators move applications and business processes to the cloud, CDN security issues are becoming a critical concern. Factors, such as growing cloud-based services, are expected to drive the CDN security market.

– The increasing cloud-based services globally with the rapid increase in internet penetration is one of the major factor driving market growth. The trend of OTT services and video content on the internet gave a boom to many consumer business models with adds and no adds, which are making it critical for adopting CDN security services by the distributers.

– Additionally, the growing application-level security attacks raised concerns for the organization and fueled the adoption of CDN security solutions. For instance, in 2018, GitHub, a developer platform was hit by a DDoS attack and was a record-breaking attack for the traffic of over 1.35 terabytes per second.

– However, due to the high cost incorporated with the operations of CDN security market is restricting the market growth.

Scope of the Global CDN Security Market Report

The scope of the study for the CDN security market has considered CDN security solutions for both small & medium scale and large scale enterprises of different types and their respective applications for a wide range of end-user industries.

Key Market Trends

Media & Entertainment Segment to Grow Significantly

– As the people are shifting towards online channels, OTT content generation and its distribution are surely disrupting the television. Hence, with the rising number of viewers at a time, its CDN security is a concern for the OTT providers. The companies are strategizing their subscription plans to attract more customers to signup; for instance, Sony LIV has launched its sachet subscription plan for seven days in India.

– The growing customer base of online content is making it more critical for the providers to provide seamless entertainment to the customers. According to Netflix, in 2018, the number of paid streaming customers grew 25.70% from 408 million in the previous year.

– Ericsson has stated in a report that in 2018, 60% of the mobile data traffic is for the video content, and it is estimated to reach 74% by 2024. The driving factor is due to the online content of news, ads and social media, increasing demand for high-resolution devices, deployment of 4G and 5G and emerging impressive media formats such as AR, VR, and 360 degree are few of the factors driving this trend.

– The proliferating mobile data traffic across the world and the penetration of online content delivery are driving the media and entertainment companies to adopt CDN security solutions for secured and seamless delivery. The global data traffic per smartphone has reached 53.6 GB per smartphone in 2018 and is estimated to grow by 31% CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is one of the regions with the fastest-growing economies in the world like India and China. The major factor behind this growth in the digitalization in the industries, including healthcare, retail, and BFSI sector. The SMEs in the region is the engine of economic growth in the region due to digitalization. The SME sector in India has mastered manufacturing competencies, reduced regional discrepancies, and secured distribution of wealth and contributed 69% of employment in the country.

– Healthcare businesses operate in different ways but share a consistent focus on maximizing patient care. Increasingly, digital healthcare providers host health records online; clinicians capture data which demands the secured content delivery solutions to determine the free flow of operations, especially at critical emergencies.

– Government initiatives like Digital India have boomed the cashless transactions in the country. CDN security helps the BFSI sector in preventing DDoS attacks as CDNs are built with a distributed architecture. In 2018, USD 51 billion value of online transactions took place in the country.

– Moreover, the region has the highest new mobile subscription in 2018, including 12 million new subscribers only from China, and the growing consumption of video online is driving the market in this region. According to We Are Social, 92%, 85%, and 69% of the internet users in China, India, and Japan watch online video content respectively.

Competitive Landscape

The CDN security market trend is inclined towards fragmentation with the presence of many key players in the market. Also, due to little differentiation in service offerings, companies are facing competition in the market.

– January 2019 – Akamai Technologies, Inc., announced the completion of the acquisition of Janrain, Inc. With this acquisition, the company has planned to offer critical complementary capability to provide immediate security benefits to CIAM customers.

– May 2018 – Microsoft launched its own Content Delivery Network (CDN) to enable customers to use and deliver content from it. With Azure CDN customers can allow their businesses to provide content on any of Microsoft’s extensive 54 global point-of-presence (POP) CDN in 33 countries.

Companies Mentioned:

– Akamai Technologies, Inc.

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– NetScout Systems, Inc.

– CDNetworks Inc.

– ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

– CloudFlare, Inc.

– Distil Networks, Inc.

– Limelight Networks, Inc.

– Nexusguard Ltd

– StackPath, LLC

– Radware Ltd.

– Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Services

4.2.2 Rising instances of Application Layer Security Attacks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Operational Costs Related to CDN Security

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Enterprise Size

5.1.1 Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

5.1.2 Large-scale Enterprises

5.2 By Solution Type

5.2.1 DDoS Protection

5.2.2 Web Application Firewall

5.2.3 Bot Mitigation & Screen Scraping Protection

5.2.4 Data Security

5.2.5 DNS Protection

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Media & Entertainment

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 IT & Telecom

5.3.4 BFSI

5.3.6 Healthcare

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6.1.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 NetScout Systems, Inc.

6.1.5 CDNetworks Inc.

6.1.6 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

6.1.7 CloudFlare, Inc.

6.1.8 Distil Networks, Inc.

6.1.9 Limelight Networks, Inc.

6.1.10 Nexusguard Ltd

6.1.11 StackPath, LLC

6.1.12 Radware Ltd.

6.1.13 Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

