Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Increase Exponentially During Forecast Period (2020-2025)

Latest market study on “UAV Market to 2025 by Component (Hardware (Camera and Sensors) and Software); by Type (Fixed Wing, Multi Rotor, Single Rotor, and Hybrid) and Application (Military & Defense, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, and Construction) – Global Analysis and Forecast“, the UAV Market is estimated to reach US$ 51.85 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.45 billion in 2016. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The use of UAVs by the government agencies such as fire departments, police, emergency services etc. is constantly increasing. This could be used for various purpose including, search & rescue, crime scene analysis, traffic collision, reconstruction, surveillance, and crowd monitoring among others.

Several countries are already using UAVs for law enforcement for instance, in 2016, the European Emergency Number Association and DJI started a project to train first responders in Europe. Also, New Whales police department has started using UAVs to fight against crime; Singapore police deployed UAV; as well as Boston police also bought several UAVs in 2017.

Moreover, DJI partnered with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District to implement UAVs for emergency missions. Also in December 2017, LA Fire Department used UAVs while Skirball fire. The New York City Fire Department have also implemented UAVs in their operations. As on 2016, over 340 government departments were working with UAVs in US, which included majority of police departments. Recently, in January 2018, the US Police announced to deploy 18 UAVs statewide.

The global UAV market for the application is fragmented into Military & Defense, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, and Construction among others. The segmentation is based upon the adoption of UAV by different end-user industries for increased ROI. The military & defense application is the leading adopter of UAV. However, the law enforcement segment is also experiencing a high growth with its increased adoption of UAVs for varied application such as monitoring crime and search and rescue operations.

Further, with the rise in adoption of UAVs by the construction industries for mapping and inspection, several companies are expanding their construction segment portfolio of UAVs. For instance, Airware acquired Redbird, a UAV software provider to Architecture, Engineering & Construction companies to further increase its presence in the construction sector.

