Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through Upto 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market is expected to reach US$ 4.37 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

By 2025, APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period globally.

Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market : Company Profiles

CommScope, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

OFS Fitel, LLC

Prysmian SpA

Sterlite Tech

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation (Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.)

The Siemon Company

Yangtze Optic Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period

By type, multi-mode ribbon fiber optic cable held the major share of the market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

By cable type, dry ribbon fiber optic cable is expected to lucrative business opportunities in the future

Based on application, datacenters is expected to hold the major share for the application of ribbon fiber optic cable market

The ribbon fiber optic cable market has been segmented on the basis of type into single mode ribbon fiber optic cable and multi-mode ribbon fiber optic cable. On basis of cable type, the ribbon fiber optic cable market is classified as gel filled and dry ribbon optic cables. Based on application the market is categorized as datacenters, telecommunication and others. On the basis of geography, the ribbon fiber optic cable market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

