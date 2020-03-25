Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand Upto 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers market is expected to reach US$ 772.4 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by North America.

In 2016, the U.S. accounted for the largest share in the North America tunable diode laser analyzer installations. The United States is the world’s second largest industrial output company, consisting of industries such as petroleum, automobiles, chemicals, and mining among others. These industries are continuously growing in the U.S. as well as various industries are upgrading their technologies.

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market : Company Profiles

Axetris AG

ABB Ltd

Boreal Laser Inc

General Electric Company

NEO Monitors AS

Unisearch Associates Inc

Emerson Electric Co

Mettler Toledo GmbH

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Owing to these factors, the United States EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has set rules and regulations that cover more than 80 industries in the region including automotive, chemical, power plants, steel plants among others. The industries need to strictly adhere to the rules set by the EPA, in order to maintain the emission of toxic gases, which is a major driving factor for the tunable diode laser analyzer market in the region.

The global tunable diode laser analyzers market is segmented on industry application, i.e. power, oil & gas, metal & mining, chemicals, fertilizers, paper & pulp, and others. Oil & gas industry led the market in 2016 with a market share of 23.4% in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance in 2025. For the tunable diode laser analyzer market, the oil and gas industry can be broadly classified into up-stream and downstream industry.

The up-stream industry comprises of on-shore and off-shore activities such as fractionation, wellhead automation, completion, and separation in order to recuperate and concoct underground natural gas and crude oil. In addition the offshore investigation and production demands for thoroughgoing uptime under punitive situations, that requires futuristic remote monitoring capabilities.

