Elevator Modernization Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2025
According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Elevator Modernization Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Elevator Modernization market is expected to reach US$ 14,386.2 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025.
In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by North America.
The growth in the Europe region is highly attributed to the increasing adoption of safety measures is commercial buildings in European countries.
Elevator Modernization Market : Company Profiles
- United Technologies Corporation
- KONE Corporation
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Fujitec Co Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Electra Elevators
- Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba International Corporation
The global Elevator Modernization market has been segmented based on type, i.e., Hydraulic and Traction type. The traction elevator modernization market presents a huge scope for modernization market.
Countries such as the US, UK, Germany, and others are considered as a lucrative revenue pocket for modernization of traction elevators because of the large number of the existing old building which needs renovation and modernization. Whereas, countries like China and India are considered as a long term destination for traction elevator modernization market.
Key findings of the study:
Europe is anticipated to account the largest market share of the Elevator Modernization market and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8%
Based on the type, the traction segment is expected to witness high year on year growth during the forecast period.
Countries such as China and India are expected to be the most attractive market by the end of the forecast period.
North America holds the second largest market share. The US is an economically advanced country and therefore hosts a continuous improvement in technology and infrastructure. Majority of the buildings in the US, especially in the eastern region are being reconstructed due to several factors such as modernization, safety, demographic change, and various others. Owing to these factors, the market for elevator modernization in the US will grow in the forecast period.
