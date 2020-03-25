Elevator Modernization Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Elevator Modernization Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Elevator Modernization market is expected to reach US$ 14,386.2 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by North America.

The growth in the Europe region is highly attributed to the increasing adoption of safety measures is commercial buildings in European countries.

Elevator Modernization Market : Company Profiles United Technologies Corporation

KONE Corporation

Schindler Holding Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Fujitec Co Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Electra Elevators

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation

The global Elevator Modernization market has been segmented based on type, i.e., Hydraulic and Traction type. The traction elevator modernization market presents a huge scope for modernization market.

Countries such as the US, UK, Germany, and others are considered as a lucrative revenue pocket for modernization of traction elevators because of the large number of the existing old building which needs renovation and modernization. Whereas, countries like China and India are considered as a long term destination for traction elevator modernization market.

Reasons To Buy :