Asphalt Additive Market by Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt,)- Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Asphalt Additive Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asphalt Additive Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Asphalt Additive Market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=765405

The Asphalt Additive Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 181 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 142 Tables and 50 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on Type, the rejuvenators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increasing use of recycled materials, such as Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) and Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) in the asphalt pavements application, has resulted in the growing demand for rejuvenator asphalt additives to restore the strength and durability of aged binders. Rejuvenators are being widely used to improve properties, such as viscosity, of aging binders.

Based on Type, the polymeric modifier segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the excellent properties such as stiffness, strength, and improve the flexibility and durability of asphalt pavements. These are easy to use, and the raw materials used to make them are readily available, which makes them the most preferred type of asphalt additives globally.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=765405

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the asphalt additive market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume. The increasing demand for asphalt additives products in developing economies, such as India and China, due to increasing infrastructure spending is expected to bolster market growth. China is the leading consumer of asphalt additives products in the Asia Pacific region. The considerable growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific asphalt additives market.

The Demand from warm mix technology segment is rising due to various properties that have made it more attractive than other asphalt mixes. Less energy is needed to heat the asphalt mix, and less fuel is required to produce warm-mix asphalt. Also, it is environment-friendly as it produces fewer emissions, thus improving the working conditions at asphalt pavement sites. These properties will further increase its market share in the technology sector.

Study Objectives:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a detailed competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the market size in terms of value with respect to five main regions (along with countries), namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

To define, describe, and forecast the asphalt additive market based on type, application, technology, and region

based on type, application, technology, and region To analyze and forecast the volume (kilotons) and value (USD million) of the global asphalt additives market

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies

Inquire more @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=765405

Top Companies profiled in the Asphalt Additive Market include are Nouryon (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kraton Corporation (US), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Ingevity Corporation (US), Arrmaz (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Kao Corporation (Japan).