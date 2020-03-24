Pigment Dispersions Market by Pigment Type (Organic, Inorganic), Dispersion Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Paints & Coatings, Inks, Plastics)- Global Forecast to 2024

A Fresh research report on “Pigment Dispersions Market” has been presented by ReportsandReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pigment Dispersions Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Pigment Dispersions Market size is estimated at US$ 42.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2024. This report spread across 142 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 84 Tables and 40 Figures is now available in this research.

The Growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investments in building & construction. There is increased demand for paints & coatings for infrastructural developments in the emerging countries of the APAC region such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and others.

The Paints & Coatings segment is the largest application of pigment dispersions in 2018. The most common use of pigment dispersions is in decorative paints in the building and construction industry and inks in the printing and packaging industry. They are also used in plastic, laminates, rubber, and glass applications.

The APAC pigment dispersions market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry. Rising population and growing end-use industries have led to innovation and development, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type– Tier1: 25%, Tier2: 50%, and Tier3: 25%

By Designation- C Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region- APAC: 30%, Europe: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for the market leaders

To forecast the size of the market with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, along with their key countries

To analyze and forecast the pigment dispersions market size, in terms of value and volume

size, in terms of value and volume To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To define and describe the market by pigment type, dispersions type, application, end-use industry, and region

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyze competitive developments, such as new product launch, partnerships, acquisition, and expansion, in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

Top Companies profiled in the Pigment Dispersions Market include are Clariant (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Color (US), Pidilite (India), and Sherwin-Williams (US).

